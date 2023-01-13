Customers share what they'd do with winnings as Mega Millions reaches $1.35B

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Mega Millions drawing is on Friday night after a handful of other drawings didn't find a winner. The money is now up to $1.35-billion, the second largest in history.

"Every week," said Thomas Myles, who's already bought five tickets at Grand Slam Convenience in downtown KC. "I’ve been playing since the lottery was in Kansas City."

Myles is no first time buyer. He said he won $13,000 from a scratch off ticket a number of years ago. But, what would he do with almost 100,000 times that?

"Would help my whole family out with it," Myles said. "Split it between my family and move back to Waterproof, Louisiana and rebuild my hometown with it."

Similar sentiments from other customers, as well. Tamika Williams said she's feeling pretty lucky.

"Yeah, pretty magical," Williams said. "I would take care of my family."

The odds are around one in 302-million, but that's not stopping anyone. In about an hour, Grand Slam sold around 30 tickets.

The last time a KC resident won the Mega Millions was in March of 2019. A Shawnee resident won $50-million, or $30.2-million for the cash option.

"Just give back to the community, you know what I’m saying," said Jacob Davis. "I’m trying to be a very prominent figure of Kansas City and as you can see, the developments going into Kansas City are pretty big. So I’d probably try to invest some money into there... And I’d probably try to take Patrick Mahomes out to dinner."

Ticket sales end at 8:59 p.m. on Friday, January 13. The winning numbers will be announced at 10 p.m.

