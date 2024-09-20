CVS pharmacies address staffing issues that led to last year’s walkouts

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

The fall of 2023 was filled with frustration from customers across Kansas City who were forced to find new pharmacy options.

“It makes me want to switch to another pharmacy,” said one metro customer whose immunization appointment was canceled last year due to a lack of staff.

Patients could feel the tension building behind the counter before, during, and after pharmacists walked away from their jobs across the country.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Patrick King

“People were not as friendly. Lots of phone calls here,” said customer Patrick King. “Lots of tense looking faces from pharmacists.”

The demonstrations showed local pharmacy managers where the true pain points were: staffing and large workloads.

“We knew it was an issue,” said CVS Pharmacy Manager Corey Spriggs. “But it kind of helped us put into focus how big of an issue it was.”

Chris Morrison/KSHB CVS Pharmacy Manager Corey Spriggs

He said the national chain’s changes over the last year are clear to customers.

“We are taking walk-ins at most of our stores,” Spriggs said. “This time last year? Absolutely not. Almost nobody was taking walk-ins.”

CVS said over the last year it added more than 60 pharmacists to the metro, started workload sharing for tasks that can be done online and hired more than 40 seasonal employees that can help with immunizations during the busy season.

“The day-to-day is tough and it will always be tough,” Spriggs said. “Retail is tough. Pharmacy is tough. But we feel like we are on the right trajectory.”

CVS also implemented a new phone system. If a customer calls they are asked to leave a voicemail instead of long wait times on hold.

Chris Morrison/KSHB CVS Pharmacy Manager Keyton Lammers

Fellow pharmacy manager Keyton Lammers said additional leadership changes have added a stronger structure to their operations.

“It feels better,” Lammers said. “There’s definitely more support.”

Patrick King said on Friday morning an employee took the time to find him a better deal on his medicine. In his eyes, this small action would have been unimaginable during last year’s issues.

“That’s a huge savings,” he said. “And I’m grateful she took the time to look that up for me.”

