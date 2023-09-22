Watch Now
CVS: Staffing issues close ‘small’ number of Kansas City-area stores Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CVS Pharmacy customers encountered closed pharmacies in parts of the Kansas City area Friday.

KSHB 41 News took several calls and messages from viewers asking why their CVS location was closed.

We reached out to the company, and a spokesperson said that a “small number” of locations were closed Friday because of “unexpected staffing issues.”

The spokesperson said the chain, which operates locations both as standalone stores as well as within other retailers such as Target, is making staffing adjustments in hopes to reopen “as soon as possible.”

“In the meantime, patients with immediate prescription needs can visit any open CVS Pharmacy for assistance,” the company said.

