Cybersecurity incident disrupts IT services at Kansas State University

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cybersecurity incident disrupted part of the computer systems at Kansas State University.

The incident interrupted the university's VPN, K-State Today emails, and videos on Canvas or Mediasite, according to the university.

"Upon detection, university IT took immediate steps to investigate the disruption, isolating the areas of concern. We are able to confirm that these disruptions are the result of a recent cybersecurity incident," the university said in a press release.

As a result, university said impacted systems were taken offline and will remain offline as an investigation continues.

The university will use third-party IT forensic experts during the investigation.

Updates will be posted at k-state.edu/update.