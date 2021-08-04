Czinege, Skoog set for Overland Park mayoral race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One current Overland Park City Council member and a newcomer to the city's political arena will vie for the mayoral seat as current Mayor Carl Gerlach opted not to run for reelection.

Mike Czinege garnered 8,989 votes, or 39%, followed by Ward 2 Councilman Curt Skoog, who received 5,459 votes, or 23%, according to unofficial final results.

Ward 5 Councilman Dr. Faris Farassati received 21%, or 4,815 votes, followed by Clay Norkey with 4,036 votes, or 17%.

Skoog has been on the city council for 16 years and previously told KSHB 41 News that he “will continue to move Overland Park forward in jobs, in neighborhoods, in education and in safety.”

Czinege said he wants to ensure the city is supporting law enforcement and "make sure we have enough funding to get the best officers possible."

Skoog and Czinege will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.