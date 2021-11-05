Damage assessment from fire in state facility leaves cause undetermined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire broke out in a leased state facility in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Monday. The damage assessment indicates it caused millions of dollars in damage, but the cause has yet to be determined.

Members of the Missouri state departments for social services and information technology typically work in the building. No one was injured in the fire, according to a release from the state.

"Above all, we remain thankful that no one was injured during the Elm Street fire," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in the release. "I could not be prouder of the dedicated public servants who have continued to serve Missourians in spite of these circumstances. Whether it is recovering from a tornado, fire, or navigating a global pandemic, our state team members remain committed to Missourians."

Though no people were hurt in the fire, the building did sustain damage.

"The damage assessment and estimated loss amount from the privately owned building and contents is $2.5 million; however, this does not reflect the state's total equipment loss," the release said.

It is not yet known what the full extent of the damage will be, including the state property inside. The cause of the fire is also still unknown, according to the Missouri Division of Fire and Safety who released the cause and origin report for the fire.

"The report states that a passerby on Highway 50 reported the fire at about 8:51 p.m. on November 1. The caller reported seeing fire on the roof of the building," the release states. "The report lists the cause of the fire as undetermined, and states that investigators could not eliminate that the fire originated on the roof or within the attic portion of the structure. Investigators determined that fire damage to the interior of the building was caused by 'fall down burning from the attic level' of the structure."