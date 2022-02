KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A damaged expansion joint on the Christopher S. Bond Bridge forced the northbound middle lane of Interstate 35 to close around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived to perform repairs.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Transportation, the expansion joint popped out of place.

Drivers should expect delays while repairs are underway.

There was no immediate estimate on how long the lane would close.

This is a developing story and may be updated.