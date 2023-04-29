Damaged fiber optic cable leads to outages for Spectrum customers in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time this month, Spectrum customers in the greater Kansas City area navigated an outage on a weekend morning.

Earlier Saturday morning, a Spectrum customer service account tweeted that a fiber optic cable was damaged early Saturday morning, which affected video, internet and phone service in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Screenshot Screenshot of GetSpectrum Twitter.

The timing of this morning’s outage is similar to an outage reported earlier this month.

On Saturday, April 1, Spectrum officials cited vandalism to one of its fiber optic cables as the cause for an outage that lasted several hours and affected service to a broad area.

The company said the vandalized cable was located in the Raytown, Missouri, area, though was unable to provide an exact address of the vandalism.

It is unclear if any criminal charges or investigations were completed as part of the April 1 vandalism.

The issue appeared to effect both residential and business/enterprise customers.

In an e-mail about an overnight homicide investigation, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said its e-mail system was down during the overnight hours, which delayed notification of the incident. It wasn’t immediately clear if the KCPD outage was associated with the Spectrum outage.

In an e-mail to Spectrum Enterprise customers Saturday morning, the company said network restoration was ongoing as of 9 a.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—