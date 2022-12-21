Damaged Keystone Pipeline segment sent to lab for investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As clean-up crews continue to recover thousands of barrels of oil that spilled earlier this month in north-central Kansas, an investigation into the cause is underway.

On Wednesday, TC Energy reported that the damaged section of the Keystone Pipeline that ruptured earlier this month has been sent to an independent lab for metallurgical testing. The testing comes at the direction of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

On Dec. 7, roughly 14,000 barrels or 600,00 gallons of oil spilled after a section of the pipeline ruptured in rural Washington County.

Since then, investigators with the Environmental Protection Agency and crews from TC Energy have been on-site working to both clean-up the spill and determine the extent of environmental degradation.

Company officials said that as of Wednesday, crews have recovered about 7,600 barrels of oil from a nearby creek.

Frigid temperatures forecast starting on Thursday could force workers to slow the rate of recovery.

“We continue to prioritize the safety of people and the environment and will be working safely according to weather conditions,” the company said Wednesday on its website .

