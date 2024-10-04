Dancing on the diamond, 10-foot-tall pitcher: Savannah Bananas to play at Kauffman Stadium next year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When playoff baseball is played next week at Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2015, the atmosphere will inevitability be exciting but also tense.

But next year, fans will have the chance to watch a much more fun, relaxed and wacky environment when the Savannah Bananas make a stop at the K.

It also gives fans a chance to watch baseball players play in kilts, witness the world's tallest baseball player, Dakota "stilts" Albritton, who stands at "10-feet-tall," and dance along with the team, among other entertainment found at the unique baseball games.

Provided by Savannah Bananas Savannah Bananas dancing

The team will play at the K in 2025 on Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24.

We’ve gone Major, now let’s go National... Football League that is!



For the first time ever, the Savannah Bananas will play in an NFL stadium!👼 pic.twitter.com/UC2o54hjwE — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 3, 2024

Fans interested in buying in tickets must join a ticket lottery list, which closes on Nov. 1.

If fans are selected, they will be notified two months before the Bananas visit the city the signed up for.

To join the lottery, visit this link.

—

