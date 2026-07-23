De Soto reviewing site application for what could be city's second data center project

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Digital Realty submitted a site plan application for its data center campus to De Soto, according to a city spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said this is "the next step in the development review process." The application is under staff review and is currently expected to be considered by the Planning Commission in August.

There is no city council vote currently scheduled on this project.

"If the project moves forward, and the applicant requests incentives or enters into a development agreement with the city, those items would come before the council at a future public meeting,” the city spokesperson said.

Digital Realty is holding a community information session in De Soto from 5–7 p.m. Thursday at Cause Coffee, 33180 W. 83rd St.

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