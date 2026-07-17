Edgerton City Council overrides data center development denial, pushing project forward

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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After a back and forth journey for development, a data center proposal is moving forward in Edgerton, Kansas.

DAMAC, a Dubai-based company, submitted plans to develop its existing warehouse on the company-owned land into a data center. It was met with significant community push back, with many neighbors sharing concerns about the water and land impact.

The Edgerton Planning Commission initially tabled DAMAC's proposal after company representatives could not answer questions about the noise levels and future expansion plans — it was later denied by the commission a month later.

Edgerton City Council hosted a special meeting Thursday night to review DAMAC's appeal for the data center proposal. Councilmembers unanimously decided to override the planning commission's denial. Public comment was not permitted at Thursday night's special meeting.

According to a city spokesperson, DAMAC can now move forward with the data center plans. The Final Site Plan for the development is now approved.

The city had originally planned to review the Final Site Plan at a planning commission meeting in August. It is unknown if that meeting will still happen.

Edgerton neighbors recently shared their plans to submit a petition to city leaders to put any data center development plans up to a community vote.

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