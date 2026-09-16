LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Leavenworth County farmer Ed Irvine said the recent summer heat has affected his winery's grapes at the end of the season.

Irvine said he is concerned about what a nearby data center could mean for his business, Irvine's Just Beyond Paradise Winery.

READ MORE | Hyperscale data center proposed in Tonganoxie, county commissioners discuss project with developer

As data centers work, heat is generated, according to a University of Michigan study.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Ed Irvine

“We’re just afraid with the excess of heat, that’s going to be a problem," Irvine said.

Real estate company Cloverleaf Infrastructure is proposing a 1,000-acre data center development down the road from Irvine's winery, closer to Tonganoxie, Kansas.

If approved, it would be among the largest data center developments in the Kansas City metro, and could use up to 1.2 gigawatts of energy and include a gas power plant.

In a statement to KSHB 41 News on Tuesday, Cloverleaf said it is committed to partnering with local leaders and residents to create "significant economic opportunities that will support the community's priorities."

“The best economic development is a local business that has been there forever," Irvine said.

Leavenworth County farmers concerned proposed data center could threaten crops, local business

Irvine is talking about businesses like his and his friend Ted Grinter's farm.

Grinter harvests corn and soybeans and invites people to take in his sunflower fields at Grinter Farms. He said sunflowers represent hope.

He said he is hopeful Leavenworth County commissioners will listen Wednesday night when community members voice their concerns during a special meeting.

Grinter said he is concerned about the potential heat and noise pollution that could come with the development.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Ted Grinter

“It’s going to impact everybody, and I’m worried it’s going to put a lot of farmers out of business," Grinter said.

The data center development was first proposed to Leavenworth County commissioners in March.

After a temporary moratorium expired in August, Cloverleaf updated its proposal to double the estimated amount of electricity usage and added an additional power plant to the site plan near Tonganoxie Business Park.

“We’re looking at the regulations," Leavenworth County commissioner Mike Stieben told KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne on Tuesday. "The regulations have gone to the planning commission, those regulations are going to come before the board of commissioners."

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O'Shea Becker reached out to Cloverleaf Infrastructure on Wednesday and asked if any research has been conducted to understand potential environmental impacts of the proposed development. A spokesperson said a response is on the way.

“We need to have more research because I think there’s more damage this will do to us than they know yet," Grinter said.

A special commissioner meeting will be held at the Tonganoxie Fairgrounds Administration Building at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

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