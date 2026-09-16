Leavenworth County to host special meeting for neighbor input on 1,000-acre data center proposal

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She's been reporting on data centers extensively throughout the Kansas City metro. Share your story idea with Isabella .

—

In Tonganoxie, Kansas, dozens of neighbors are getting ready to raise their voice in opposition over a 1,000-acre data center proposal just a few miles from town at a special meeting on Wednesday night.

Leavenworth County to host meeting on 1,000-acre data center proposal

"Show up, have your voice be heard," resident Rebecca Davis said. "There's so many unknowns."

Project Bluestem would go near the Tonganoxie Business Park and has now doubled in electricity usage size from its original plan and plans to add an additional powerplant.

The proposal first came up in March before the Leavenworth County Commissioners in March. A few months later, residents submitted a petition for an 18-month moratorium to the county commissioners.

The commissioners ultimately ended up adopting a shorter, temporary moratorium to find out more information on Project Bluestem before making any decisions. That moratorium expired in August, and some neighbors feel it wasn't enough time to learn concrete details about the impact of the project.

"I'm extremely frustrated," Davis said. "We had a pause to get regulations in place, it didn't happen."

There's still very few details known about Project Bluestem and the real estate company behind it, Cloverleaf Infrastructure. But what neighbors do know about it, like how it could use up to 1.2 gigawatts of energy and include a gas power plant just a few miles from schools, has neighbors pushing for a pause.

Across the small town of Tonganoxie, large signs that say 'No Data Centers' line the rural roads.

"We don't want this project at that site," Davis said. "It's a mile, mile and a half from our elementary school, middle school and nursing home."

Davis is a part of the Tongie Data Center Watch Dog Group, comprised of Tonganoxie residents demanding more transparency on the data center project. Members are planning to pack Wednesday night's special meeting and call on the Leavenworth County commissioners to reject Cloverleaf Infrastructure's proposal.

Jake Weller

"Their main focus is just dollar signs and in Tonganoxie, we care about more than just dollar signs," Davis said.

Leavenworth County's data center moratorium expired in August. In the interim, Cloverleaf resubmitted its plans for a hyperscale data center that now includes a bigger footprint, larger energy usage and a gas powerplant.

If approved, it would be one of the biggest data center developments in the Kansas City metro.

Dee Karleskint lives near the proposed site, and explained her main concerns are related to health and environment.

Jake Weller

"I have several animals that I love dearly and it really worries me what the after effects will be for them," Karleskint said.

There's no known company behind Cloverleaf Infrastructure, listing themselves on their website as a 'real estate developer' that will look for a data center once the site is up and running.

"It just adds to the feeling of secrecy, lack of transparency," Davis said.

Leavenworth County is now looking at adding regulations in place for data center proposals, which commissioner Mike Stieben says Project Bluestem would be a part of.

Jake Weller

"We didn't have [those regulations or guidelines] in place, so in order to move forward, we have to be judicious. We have to give everybody a fair due process," commissioner Stieben said. "But in the end, it comes down to do we think this fits?"

The special commissioner meeting will be held at the Tonganoxie Fairgrounds Admin Building at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne asked Cloverleaf Infrastructure where the project currently stands and for a comment on the community backlash.

A company spokesperson responded with a statement.

“Cloverleaf’s approach to developing critical infrastructure is grounded in delivering real benefits to the communities we serve. We are committed to partnering with local leaders and residents to create a significant economic opportunity that will support the community’s priorities. Project Bluestem will create quality jobs, generate significant new tax revenue, and strengthen resources for schools, first responders, and the broader community. Additionally, the project includes 330 acres for permanent land conservation. Leavenworth County and the Kansas City region’s infrastructure, strategic location, and skilled workforce make it well positioned to attract critical digital infrastructure while delivering meaningful local benefits. We encourage residents to learn more about the project and its benefits, along with answers to common questions about data centers, at bluestemdatacenter.com .”

—