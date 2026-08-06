TONGANOXIE, Kan. —

—

Data center development has emerged as a central issue in the Kansas governor's race, with Republican Ty Masterson and Democrat Cindy Holscher staking out opposing positions ahead of the November election.

Masterson, Holscher diverge on data centers as Kansas governor's race heats up

Both candidates earned their party's nomination after originally supporting Senate Bill 98, legislation that included tax incentives for data center developers aimed at promoting economic opportunity. Masterson has maintained his position on the legislation, while Holscher has changed her position, now advocating for a statewide moratorium and pushing for more guardrails on data center development.

KSHB 41 As the race for Kansas Governor heats up, data centers are at the forefront of the election, as each candidate takes a difference stance on the issue.

Rebecca Davis, a Tonganoxie resident who opposes a local data center project, said the issue will shape how she votes.

"This may as well be the defining moment of the November election; it is for me," she said.

Davis said she believes opposition to large-scale data centers could carry significant weight at the polls.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Rebecca Davis

"We're the majority. Seven out of 10 Americans don't want to live by a mega data center," Davis said. "So I think talking our concerns seriously is very important."

Holscher said her position evolved after hearing from constituents and seeing how data center development unfolded across the state.

"What we have seen here in the time frame since then is something very different," Holscher told KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa on Election Night.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Cindy Holscher

Holscher said government intervention is necessary to set standards the private sector will not impose on itself.

"If we, the government, don't say we gotta have these parameters, of course we can't expect big corporations to do it on their own," Holscher explained.

Masterson's campaign did not take questions from the media on election night and had not responded to a list of questions at the time this story was published.

In a statement issued to the KSHB 41 newsroom in early July on candidates' stance on data center expansion and tax breaks, Masterson said in part: "Folks build here on our terms, or they don't build here... The final decisions on building should be left to the local communities themselves."

John Batten/KSHB Ty Masterson is a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas.

Viewers in the Let's Talk Southern Johnson County and Miami County Facebook group also weighed in on the race after KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa put out a video asking for feedback.

Leslie Hodgson said Holscher had earned their vote, writing that they were grateful Holscher is continuing to get educated and listen to the people, and Holscher has their vote in November.

Amy Phillips wrote that she doesn't like either candidate, pointing to question number three in the Facebook post.

KSHB 41 Leslie Hodgson comment in the Let's Talk | Southern Johnson County and Miami County Facebook page moderated by KSHB 41

"Is calling for a moratorium AFTER voting for SB 98, enough to earn your vote?" Gamboa asked.

Phillips does not think so.

"I think that the folks that oppose these hyperscale data centers may very well determine the election, so please take us seriously," added Davis.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—