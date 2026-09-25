'Out of time': Ottawa ends data center contract as ballot fight continues

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After nearly two years of discussions, the Ottawa City Commission terminated its data center sales contract with developer Lightfield Energy LLC during Wednesday's commission meeting.

At the meeting, Commissioner Mike Skidmore said the 300-acre site, known as shovel-ready Proximity Park, is still open for business.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Proximity Park

Lightfield was planning to develop a data center and natural gas power plant on the south side of town.

The city commission gave Lightfield multiple extensions for its due diligence period, when the developer was supposed to produce and submit an incentive application and development agreement.

On Wednesday, City Attorney Blaine Finch said Lightfield had not yet submitted a development agreement. The deadline is Oct. 30.

"They are out of time," Commissioner Emily Allen said. "I think it's time to move on."

Multiple commissioners voiced their concerns about the feasibility of receiving and reviewing the documents between Wednesday and Oct. 30.

"We do not have, in my opinion, what we need to close," Ottawa Mayor Zach Clayton said.

The commission, which includes the mayor, voted 5-0 to terminate the contract.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Michael Lewis

“I encourage this commission to allow the community’s voice to be heard and take no further action on data centers pre-election," Ottawa resident Michael Lewis said at the city commission meeting.

Lewis said he is confident other data center developments will be interested in the site.

Lewis said he is against data centers because of the unknown impacts it could have on local water and air. He is part of the citizen-led Ottawa United group that has been fighting data center development in Ottawa for months.

He helped gather signatures for an initiative petition to put a proposed ordinance to ban hyperscale data centers in Ottawa on the November ballot. In a lawsuit against the city, Lewis and Kim Conard alleged the city ignored the petition.

RELATED | Demand letter delivered: Ottawa petition organizers prepare legal fight over data centers

On Sept. 3, a Franklin County judge ruled the data center question will go on the November ballot. A court hearing scheduled for Oct. 20 will determine whether the proposed ordinance stands under Kansas law.

Lewis said he moved to Ottawa for a job. He said he wants to see similar warehouse jobs created or houses built at Proximity Park.

“We’re dig ready," Lewis said. "We built the infrastructure, we’re ready for business.”

Lewis said if the proposed ordinance goes on the November ballot, the community's voice will be heard about the future of Proximity Park.

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