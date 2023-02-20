Daughter of Black Archives founder continues legacy of empowerment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is continuing a family legacy of exposing people year-round to Black history.

“I really understand what it meant as a child to see, touch and smell what history and what community felt like," Makeda Peterson said.

Peterson's dad, Horace Peterson, founded the Black Archives of Mid-America in 1974.

Artifacts revealing the Black experience in the Kansas City area are on display inside the facility in the 18th & Vine District.

In addition to establishing the Black Archives, Peterson's dad brought Juneteenth celebrations to Kansas City in 1980.

Horace Peterson died in 1992.

Makeda Peterson continues the legacy her father started through her work as program director of JuneteenthKC.

“We provide events that positively promote African American culture, heritage and make the impact for our kids," Peterson explained.

In addition to impacting children, Peterson hopes to impact adults by helping them understand their roots.

“Black History Month is a beautiful 28 days, but 365 days a year, we can continue by again seeking out our personal history,' she said. "Our own genealogical stories and really finding strength in that.”

On June 17th, JuneteenthKC will hold their annual Heritage Festival , which will include a genealogy center at the Black Archives.

Peterson said people will be able to trace their family history through public documents and records.

"Understanding the whole picture of who your family is really grounds you in who you are," Peterson said. "It’s really fascinating how your family mirrors itself.”

In addition to the Heritage Festival, the 2023 Cultural Parade is June 3.

KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes and Cynthia Newsome will host the parade.

Information on the parade can be viewed on JuneteenthKC's website .