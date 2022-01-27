Daughter of Holocaust survivor shares stories of survival and resilience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jan. 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day, and one woman is sharing the lessons she learned from her mother's stories of survival.

“When you witness inhumanity, you’re called to action," Fanny said.

It's one of the many lessons Fanny learned from her mom, Eta, a Holocaust survivor.

“She was somebody that had her five years from 14 to 19 robbed and I just can’t imagine that," Fanny said.

Fanny didn't want to her last name made public because of privacy and safety concerns, but said there were numerous stories of survival she learned from her mom.

“There was an unsung hero that would throw food to my mother and aunt at their risk, Fanny said. "All of these unsung heroes, but I think I have that in me.”

As people remember the past, Fanny hopes there's one lesson not missed.

“These themes are so universal, that if you see somebody different from yourself, invite them. Have conversations," she said.

Fanny's mom turns 100 in February.

“I’ve learned from my mom that life is beautiful. That is the biggest thing, mom, that you gave me," Fanny said.