Dave's Hot Chicken to serve up the heat in Kansas City area; Overland Park location to open next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians will soon have the chance get a taste of Nashville by way of Dave's Hot Chicken.

The popular chicken joint is set to open its first Kansas City area location on Friday, Aug. 4, a spokesperson for Dave's confirmed to KSHB 41 News.

The first location will open at 9097 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

In Kansas City, Missouri, a second location will be located in Westport at 4121 Broadway Boulevard. That location is set to open in late August or early September.

Dave's Hot Chicken, which was started by four buddies in Los Angeles, California, in 2017, serves chicken tender meals and sliders.

Customers can chose from six different levels of spices — no spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and reaper. Rumor has it, customers must sign a waiver before trying the reaper flavor.

The sliders are topped with kale slaw, pickles and Dave's sauce.

—

