De-icer damages plane, delays flight to San Francisco

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A De-icing crew reportedly crashed into a SkyWest Airlines plane early Saturday morning, delaying a flight to San Francisco.

Flight 5694, a SkyWest flight, operating as United Express scheduled to take off at 6:30 Saturday morning was loaded with passengers when the de-icing crew crashed into the plane.

No injuries were reported, but the plane was damaged, and passengers had to deplane, and wait for another plane.

Marissa Snow of SkyWest Airlines Corporate Communications says they apologize for the inconvenience and are working to place passengers on other flights to San Francisco as soon as possible.