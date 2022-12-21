De Soto business reflects on 2022 economy, looks forward to 2023

DE SOTO, Kan. — It's been another year of ups and downs for some, but it started off strong for Anabel Sanches, the owner of Anabel's Maker's Market in De Soto.

"This year was great for me at the beginning," Sanches said. "And all of the sudden I felt like October, November just hit a little different."

As Sanches tries to push forward, she also feels the responsibility to look after other businesses near hers.

"I don't only have my responsibility, but I have 40 other small businesses in here that I feel I need to help them," she said.

Despite the end of year slowdown, there's growth on the horizon in De Soto.

A city vote Tuesday night led to the approval of the first phase of plans moving the planned Panasonic battery plant forward .

It's the kind of project that Don Graves, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, says boosts both local and national economies.

"What I think you're going to see in Kansas City and throughout the Midwest is continued strong and stable growth," Graves said. "Like I said, manufacturing growth which drives a lot of what happens in the Midwest has been very strong," he said.

