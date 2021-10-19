De Soto School District approves optional masking for high school students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The De Soto School Board voted unanimously Monday night to make wearing face masks optional for its students and staff in its two high schools.

The new masking policy goes into effect on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Board members voted 7-0 for the new policy at a special school board meeting.

No other items were on Monday night's agenda.

Before the vote, the board heard about COVID-19 testing programs available to the district and an update on COVID-19 numbers from Dr. Frank Harwood, the district's superintendent.

The revised plan also states masking would return for high school students and staff if the isolation and quarantine levels reach 4% or above in a week.

Students and staff would be notified on a Friday that a mask mandate would return the following Monday.

