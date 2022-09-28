DEA hosts drug summit in Overland Park to address opioid crisis

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Drug Enforcement Agency will host a free, day-long drug summit Wednesday in Overland Park, Kansas, as part of its Operation Engage Kansas City initiative.

The outreach effort spotlights threats from opioid and methamphetamine use in the region.

During the event, the DEA hopes to connect organizations working in the field, foster collaboration, educate parents and ultimately reduce the number of people using illicit drugs and dying from overdoses.

The summit will feature presentations from Erik Erazo, the Olathe, Kansas, Public Schools executive director of diversity and engagement, as well as Assistant Special Agent Charge Rogeana Patterson-King with the DEA.

The threat of fentanyl and other opioids in Kansas City is real.

Mill Valley, Kansas, High School student Cooper Davis died from a fentanyl overdose last year. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R- Kansas) has sponsored legislation that would require social media companies to report illegal drug deals on their platforms. Davis’ family held an awareness event at a high school soccer game Tuesday night.

Organizations participating in the summit include:

