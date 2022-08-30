DEA kicks off afterschool programs with KCMO and KCK Police Athletic Leagues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City District Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration will host four afterschool programs this week with the Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas Police Athletic Leagues.

The programs will be hosted on 800 N. 5th St. at the Kansas location and on 1801 White Ave. at the Missouri location.

The Missouri location will hold a martial arts program, with two sessions on Sept. 1 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. and 5 p.m.-6 p.m. In Kansas City, Kansas, a dance and a martial arts program will be held on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

The DEA selected the Kansas City area as one of 11 locations in the U.S. for Operation Engage, a community outreach effort to address local drug threats posed by fentanyl, methamphetamine and violence associated with narcotics trafficking.