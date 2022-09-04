Dead body discovered in median at I-435 & Gregory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: 9:50 a.m. - Police have shut down NB I-435 & 87th street and SB I-435 & Gregory. Motorists should avoid the area.

A body was discovered in the median of I-435NB just south of Gregory Boulevard.

The Kansas City Police Department says shortly before 9:00 Sunday morning a motorist reported seeing a body in the median.

One person has been confirmed deceased.

The Accident investigation Unit is enroute to determine what may have happened.

We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

