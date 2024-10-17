Deadline approaches to request mail-in ballots in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the November 5 general election fast approaching, voters who use mail-in ballots face a critical deadline.

Applications for mail-in ballots must be submitted by October 29.

This deadline gives voters an opportunity to cast their vote, but helps the Johnson County Election Office as it doubles its efforts to ensure all ballots are counted.

“It is challenging for some people to get out and vote in person and a mail ballot option is a good option for those individuals," said Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman. "They need to be mindful of the deadlines and obviously if they're mailing it back to mail it back sooner than later."

In August, hundred of ballots were not postmarked by election day or weren't returned to the election office three days after election day. Officials are reminding voters to make sure their mail-in ballots are postmarked by election day.

“They can return it through the postal system," Sherman said. "If they do that, I recommend that they get it postmarked or date stamped in person at the postal counter to make sure that it gets a proper postmark on it."

Mail- in voters have three spots where they can drop off their ballots, drop boxes at libraries in Johnson County, at a polling site or the post office.

“The postal staff seem to be stepping up their game," Sherman said. "They've had good dialogue and communications with us and they know it's coming in terms of these important documents being mailed to the election office."

Election officials are expecting nearly 50,000 mail-in voters for the general election.

With more mail-in ballots expected, Sherman said they can't stress enough about returning your ballot early.

"The person has requested a mail ballot, they can still vote in person as well," said Sherman. "Their mail ballot may have been lost or not delivered, or it got lost at home or whatever, for whatever reason. A person still can go in in-person, either vote during advanced voting or election day. They will vote through what's called a provisional voting process.”

Election officials stress the importance of tracking ballots.

Voters can use a state-provided tool to verify their ballot has been received and counted.

You can track your Kansas ballot here.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

__