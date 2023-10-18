Deadly crash causing delays on Interstate 49 in southern Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash Wednesday afternoon on an outer road next to Interstate 49 in southern Cass County claimed the life of one person and injured another, according to a spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was traveling south on I-49 when it rolled over and landed on the outer road of the interstate, causing both occupants to be ejected from the vehicle. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash on an outer road of I-49 near 299th Street, which will remain closed while investigators process the scene.

Southbound I-49 will also be closed at times during the investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—