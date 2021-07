KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly crash forced the closure of the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to northbound U.S. 69 Highway around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Police told KSHB 41 News at least one car was involved and rolled over.

The wreck also closed the ramp from the northbound lanes of 69 Highway to eastbound I-435.

This is a developing story and will be updated.