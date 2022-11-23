Worker killed Monday at Spring Hill worksite

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal workplace safety investigators are reviewing the death of a worker Monday at a worksite in Spring Hill, Kansas.

An Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a worker performing work on soil bearings was struck by equipment at a worksite near W. 201st Street and Baker Street.

The incident killed the worker.

OSHA agents have opened an inspection of the worker's employer, Geotechnology, Inc.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and proposed monetary penalties if it determines that violations of workplace safety standards contributed to the incident.

