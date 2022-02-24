Deanna Rose asking for applicants, in ‘jeopardy’ of starting season short-staffed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park is asking for applicants to avoid starting the season short-staffed.

The Farmstead posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for applicants as soon as possible since opening day is slated for April 1.

“We are in jeopardy of being short-staffed this season, which means some of your favorite activities might not be able to open in 2022,” the post said.

Attractions include goat bottle feeding, fishing and learning about the farm-to-table process in the dairy barn.

During the 2021 season, the goats drank 124,805 bottles of milk and the Farmstead sold 63,047 scoops of ice cream.

Additionally, Deanna Rose recorded $213,026 in profit and 328,716 in attendance.

Open positions for the 2022 season include animal care attendant, blacksmith, education programs attendant, guest service coordinator, gardener, laborers, point of sale attendant, volunteer coordinator and volunteer.

All volunteers must be 14 years or older. No experience or city residence is required.

Pay rates, experience and minimum age vary by position.