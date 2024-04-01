Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead opens for 2024 season

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead is open for the 2024 season!

The farmstead started as a petting zoo, and was renamed in 1985 to honor Officer Deanna Rose, the first Overland Park police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

The farmstead holds over 250 animals and serves as a fun, educational place for children and families.

This year, visitors can look forward to an updated shelter for its wagon ride horses and a brand new batch of baby goats named after Pixar characters.

Other activities specific to opening day include:



Mascot Ruby the Goat

Mr. Stinky Feet performance

K-State Master Gardeners handing out free packets of zinnia seeds

SevenDays will handing out stickers and bookmarks

Friends of the Overland Park Arts handing out temporary tattoos

The farmstead is open now through Oct. 31.