Deanna Rose Farmstead offers a calm morning for sensory sensitive guests

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead will open early for guests who need a sensory-friendly environment on Tuesday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Whether it's the sound of excited kids or farm animals, the farmstead can get hectic. Instead of that turning families away from a visit, sensory sensitive guests will get a peaceful head start.

One of the most popular activities there is feeding the baby goats. It’s also one of the activities that they’re putting a calmer spin on. During that hour, visitors can feed the goats from the controlled fence line.

“We want to make sure that, you know, they have the same opportunities to do what the general public does on a daily basis,” said Laurie Jacobson, Deanna Rose Program Supervisor. "Some of the things, like the baby goat pen, can be a very active place and also a noisy place, but we still wanted that to be available.”

The entire farmstead will be quieter, calmer, and less crowded.

Variety KC has also donated sensory support bags with things like headphones, weighted blankets, fidget toys. This is only the second time the farmstead has done this, and it’s part of a broader push to make the entire farm more accessible.

“We have been wanting to become more inclusive to everybody in the public and the community,” said Jacobson. “This is one way that we thought that we could help some of those that maybe struggle with all the busyness that happens here.”

They’ll be open rain or shine, and you can buy tickets on Overland Park’s website. If you can’t make it, two more sensory friendly mornings are scheduled for July 1 and August 5.