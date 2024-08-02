Debate continues on access road at Urbavore Urban Farm in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the last several months, there has been an ongoing debate over the use of a 130-foot stretch of gravel road near East 55th Street and Bennington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Neighbors in the area say they'd like to see it shut down, but the urban farmers that use the road say it's the only access to their business.

They finally got a look at what the next steps will be at a Thursday afternoon KCMO city council meeting.

The farm's neighbors issue has been all the vehicle traffic to and from the farm that passes by on the way to the access road.

They have also taken issue with the farm's composting operation.

"That's the primary issue," Dan Heryer with Urbavore Urban Farm said. "And we are promoting solutions to that issue through the rezoning plan."

The decision is still in the city council's hands, but now Urbavore will get to present its master plan

That plan does include a different entrance and comes before a decision is made to vacate the road.

"Couldn't we just live a little longer like this so we can get to that larger solution?" Brooke Salvaggio with Urbavore Urban Farm said. "We just need time to pass that."

The council will hear more about the plan in the coming weeks, but it's still nerve-racking for the people counting on the farm's continuing operation.

“It makes you feel pretty unsure of what’s going to happen," said Destiny Miller, a volunteer at the farm. "Is that a good thing? Is that a bad thing? What’s going to happen? And anybody who is stressing out about the situation is going to continue to stress.”

