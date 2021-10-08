Decision on Kevin Strickland's innocence could come Nov. 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Strickland should know in about a month if he will be released from prison after more than 40 years behind bars.

Retired Missouri Court of Appeals Judge James Welsh set the evidentiary hearing for Nov. 8 after a hearing Friday in Jackson County Court.

Both sides in the case have argued over discovery issues.

A conference will be held before the Nov. 8 hearing to be certain both sides have what they need for the hearing.

An earlier hearing set for this week was canceled after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Jackson County judges could not preside over the Strickland case.

Judge Welsh was appointed to take over the case.

Strickland has been in prison nearly all his life.

An all-white jury convicted Strickland in a 1978 triple murder at a house in Kansas City, Missouri.

Strickland has maintained his innocence since the murders of Sherrie Black, 22, Larry Ingram, 21, and John Walker, 20.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker's office filed a motion Aug. 30 to set aside Strickland's conviction and set him free.

Strickland is the only person sentenced under a former Missouri law known as the "Hard 50."

The sentence meant Strickland must serve at least 50 years before he's eligible for parole.

