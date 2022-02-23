Deer Creek Golf Course in Overland Park to close after apartment proposal fails

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GreatLife KC, the owners of Deer Creek Golf course, has announced it will close April 1 after the Overland Park City Council denied the rezoning and special use permit applications for a proposed apartment complex on Tuesday.

In an hours-long meeting, the City Council voted 9-3 against the proposal , saying it would create traffic issue, was too large of scale and required exceptions to too many city rules, among other factors.

The course sits just to the northwest of the intersection of W. 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

"Over the past 10 months we and many others have worked hard to advance a viable plan to save the Deer Creek Golf Course in Overland Park," said GreatLife KC president Brett Klausman in a statement. "We greatly appreciate all of those who supported the solution to save it."

According to Klausman, all team and staff members at Deer Creek Golf Course will be offered other employment opportunities at GreatLife KC.

The land where the golf course sits will move into a development phase with GreatLife KC's development partner EPC Real Estate.

"Thank you to the community for your patronage of the Deer Creek Golf Course. This was not an easy decision for us and not one we had wanted, but one that had to be made given the current situation at Deer Creek,” Klausman said.

