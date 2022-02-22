Overland Park City Council votes against Deer Creek apartment proposal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council approved a motion to deny the rezoning and special use permit applications for the Deer Creek apartment proposal.

The vote came down just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In January, the city’s planning commission voted to recommend approval of the proposal.

Officials from EPC Real Estate, who proposed the project, told KSHB 41 News that approving the project was crucial in order to keep the Deer Creek Golf Course open.

EPC said approving the apartments would have generated tax revenue which would help pay for repairs to the Tomahawk Creek.

Because the creek runs through the golf course, it’s caused damage from erosion and flooding to the golf course.

The project would have had four buildings with 220 apartment units.

Prior the meeting Monday night, a group who opposed the project submitted a 90-page packet to council members detailing why they were not in favor of it