Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe announce rescheduled Kansas City tour date

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Members of the bands Def Leppard, Poison and Motley Crue share the stage for a news conference to announce The Stadium Tour 2020 featuring the three bands, at the SiriusXM offices, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. From left in the front row are Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett of Poison. From left in the second row are Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard, and Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars of Motley Crue. From left in the top row are Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell and Rick Savage of Def Leppard, and Vince Neil and Tommy Lee of Motley Crue.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:22:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic-delayed Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe tour’s stop in Kansas City has been rescheduled.

The rock bands will perform July 19 at Kauffman Stadium after a two-year postponement.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will be joined on tour by Poison along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for the North American tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

"It's on!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement announcing the tour dates. “We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!"

Mötley Crüe, which formed in 1981, is celebrating its 40th year as a band as part of the tour, while Def Leppard, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, is celebrating its 45th year.

“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer,” Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott said. “... It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again & we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!”

Classless Act will serve as the opening act for the tour, which makes a stop July 5 in St. Louis.

