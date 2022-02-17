Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe announce rescheduled Kansas City tour date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic-delayed Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe tour’s stop in Kansas City has been rescheduled.

The rock bands will perform July 19 at Kauffman Stadium after a two-year postponement.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will be joined on tour by Poison along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for the North American tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

"It's on!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement announcing the tour dates. “We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!"

Mötley Crüe, which formed in 1981, is celebrating its 40th year as a band as part of the tour, while Def Leppard, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, is celebrating its 45th year.

“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer,” Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott said. “... It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again & we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!”

Classless Act will serve as the opening act for the tour, which makes a stop July 5 in St. Louis.