Defendant in 2012 murder of 4-year-old now in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A defendant in a 2012 murder of a 4-year-old in KC's Northeast is now in custody.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday that Martin Olmedo is in custody in connection with the December 2012 murder of Aydan Perea.

Olmedo is in custody, after Federal Bureau of Investigation units in Kansas City, Texas and Mexico coordinated a pickup of Olmedo, after he was deported from Mexico.

Olmedo made an initial appearance Friday. His bond hearing is set for February 27. He is currently being held on a $500,000.00 cash bond.

Olmedo faces Murder 2ndDegree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges.

According to court records, officers were called to the 2400 block of Denver, and found four shooting victims in a vehicle.

One was 4-year-old Aydan Perea, who later died of his wound.

The next day officers located a vehicle registered to Olmedo, and officers discovered spent shell casings like those found at the crime scene the day before.

Olmedo told detectives he was in the car during the shooting the day before. Witnesses also told police he was overheard saying he was involved in the shooting.