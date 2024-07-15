Delegates from Kansas, Missouri focus on issues at Republican National Convention

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers political issues impacting the Kansas City region. Have a story idea to share with Charlie? Send him an e-mail.

Republicans gathered in Milwaukee Monday for the national convention where they formally nominated Donald Trump as their presidential candidate.

The event comes two days after Trump survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania.

He used his Truth Social platform to call on an end to political rhetoric posting “UNITE AMERICA” Sunday.

Members of the Republican party from Kansas and Missouri are following those directions at the event.

"I think that really does seem to be the attitude generally that people just want to talk about the issues, want to talk about their differences on the issues, and debate vigorously. But you know, at the end of the day, we're all Americans,” said Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who is a delegate at the RNC.

Charlie Keegan Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach

Gary Smedile, chairman of the Clay County, Missouri, Republicans, is also a delegate in attendance this week. He said the focus of conversations at the convention is on issues, not personal attacks.

“The message, in the end, is the issues, regardless of who's delivering them. So make it as positive as you can concerning the issues,” Smedile said. “And, of course, we think that we have the issues on our side.”

Charlie Keegan Gary Smedile, chariman of the Republican Party of Clay County, Missouri.





The attempted assassination is grabbing headlines during the four-day RNC.

Kobach said how Trump handled the shooting has energized the party.

"His reaction inspired a lot of people," Kobach said. "It wasn't a reaction of being defeated or worried but rather, ready to get back up on his feet.”

Smedile agreed and said the shooting should unify the country.

“We treat it as a positive development to bring the country together and and move forward,” Smedile said.

Trump announced Monday Ohio Senator J.D. Vance is his pick as vice president and running mate.

—