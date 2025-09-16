Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Delta flight from KC to NYC returns to KCI safely after mechanical issue

Michael Calloway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Passengers and crew on board a Delta flight from Kansas City to New York returned safely to KC Tuesday morning after the plane experienced a mechanical issue.

Delta flight 884 took off at 10:54 a.m. from Kansas City International Airport bound for New York-LaGuardia.

Flight tracking website FlightAware shows the flight, an Airbus A221, ascended to roughly 26,000 feet over north-central Missouri when the crew reported the onboard auxiliary power unit was overheating.

The crew decided to return to KCI, where it landed without incident at 12:02 p.m.

“The flight crew, following expert training and procedures, safely returned to Kansas City after indication of the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit overheating,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement to KSHB 41 News. “Delta apologizes to our customers for the delay in their travel plans and appreciates their patience.”

The spokesperson said 102 people and five crew were on board.

Passengers were scheduled to board a different aircraft Tuesday afternoon to continue to New York.

