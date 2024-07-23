Democrat voters in Kansas City area throw their support behind Kamala Harris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vice President Kamala Harris says she now has the necessary support from Democratic delegates to receive the nomination as the party’s presidential candidate.

Voters in the Kansas City area are excited to support Harris in the presidential election.

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan spoke to people voting in primary elections in Kansas and Missouri Tuesday.

The presidential race is not on the current ballot, but voters can’t help looking ahead to November.

“Last night, I threw out my Biden-Harris sign that I had been holding on to — my yard sign — thinking I would use it. So now, I’m waiting to get my new sign,” said Beth Jordan, a Harris supporter.

Dale Messing Beth Jordan

Voters like her are all-in on Harris because they want someone who will keep Democratic policies in place on issues like immigration, housing, taxation, and social programs.

“Since I’m social security age, I’d like her to keep social security going,” Debby Williamson said.

Dale Messing Debby Williamson

Voters also feel a renewed energy with Harris becoming the front runner to replace Joe Biden who ended his reelection bid Sunday.

“I’m excited," Peter Schloss said. “In fact, we were just discussing how much and when we should make donations.”

Dale Messing Peter Schloss

Democrats said Harris’ campaign set fundraising records over the past two days.

“Now the tables are turned. Instead of Biden being the old, feeble man, somebody else is, right? That totally changes the perspective on it," Sidney McCray said.

Dale Messing Sidney McCray

Supporters also think Harris’ experience in government — particularly as vice president — will benefit her candidacy.

“As the vice president, she’s had a front row seat to every major decision over the past 3.5 years. So I think she has the great opportunity to continue the legacy,” said Jermaine Reed, a former council member in Kansas City.

Dale Messing Jermaine Reed

Voters who spoke with KSHB 41 News also felt emboldened by the opportunity to elect the first female president.

Republicans are jumping out to criticize how Harris handled policies along the US-Mexico border after President Biden assigned her to oversee the situation.

They also call her “unproven.”

—