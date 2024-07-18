Demolition began Monday on 2 empty terminal buildings at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Demolition work began Monday on empty terminal buildings B and C at Kansas City International Airport.

Andrae Hannon Demolition begins at two KCI terminals

The work to bring down the two buildings is expected to take two to three months, according to a fact sheet from the Kansas City Aviation Department.

Andrae Hannon Demolition work begins on empty KCI terminal buildings

Terminal A was demolished so a new terminal could be built.

The new terminal opened to great fanfare in February 2023.

The parking garages from the two terminals remain in good shape and will be kept.

According to the fact sheet, "the demolition contract includes retrofitting certain electrical/communication systems, and extending a pedestrian walkway, to allow future use of the garages.

The garages will be used for employee parking and overflow public parking.

Ten months of construction work is planned, but no impact is expected for those using the new terminal.

__

