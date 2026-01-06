Demolition planned for long-vacant Robeson Middle School in south Kansas City, Mo.

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Megan has covered the Robeson site since April 2025, keeping in contact with many different neighbors, KCPS, KCMO, the neighborhood association and the property owner. Share your story idea with Megan .

January 2026 marks a new chapter for the old Robeson Middle School at East 82nd Street and Holmes Road in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The abandoned building, vacant for over 20 years, is moving closer to demolition.

The school has been a constant presence in the Waldo Tower neighborhood through changing seasons and years, becoming what residents describe as an ongoing concern.

"It's an eyesore," said Kim, who has lived in the area for 32 years.

The longtime residents in the neighborhood watched the building deteriorate and become a safety hazard.

"Take it down, it needs to be taken down," said Mary Blayton, who lives nearby.

Nicholas Hoof, another neighbor, agrees with the demolition plans.

"It's for the best," Hoof said. "We don't want anyone to get hurt, there's people coming in and out of there."

Recent incidents have heightened residents' concerns about the abandoned building. A fire occurred at the school last week.

"The latest fire that was set there," Kim said. "It's worrisome."

Property owner Sean Pickett, who has battled graffiti and trespassing issues for years, announced significant progress toward demolition.

"We can move forward with the demo," Pickett said.

Pickett has owned the site since 2018 and has been working toward redevelopment. His plans for a community center and sports fields remain unchanged.

"We are finally getting there, and that's the important part," Pickett said. "The phasing is still the same, the project is still the same."

Pickett's development plan calls for demolition first, followed by sports fields, and finally the community center. These plans, he says, represent commitments Pickett made to the community in 2018.

Pickett emphasized his personal connection to the area.

"I grew up on Troost," he said.

Residents are eager to see the project move forward, with some expressing interest in using the planned facilities.

"I would definitely use it," Hoof said.

Pickett acknowledged the lengthy process, but remains committed to the project.

"It's been a long process," he said. "It matters. The project is a good project for the community."

He hopes demolition can begin before spring.

Neighbors want to see rapid progress after years of waiting.

"To see it actually come through," Kim said.

Blayton hopes for positive change at the site.

"Do something decent with it for a change," she said."It either needs to be developed into something beneficial into the area or it needs to be torn down."

The neighborhood association supports moving forward quickly.

Angie Lile, President of the Waldo Tower Neighborhood President told Abundis:

"The Waldo Tower Neighborhood Association continues to support any plan that would feasibly move forward as quickly as possible for the safety of our neighbors of the blighted Robeson property." Angie Lile, Waldo Tower Neighborhood President

The city of Kansas City, Missouri, provided an update on the demolition process:

"The demolition process for the former Robeson Middle School is moving forward. The property owner is currently working through the final permitting steps, including obtaining a pre-demolition inspection, completing required rodent abatement, and securing utility disconnection permits. Water and sanitary sewer kill permits are already in hand. Once the pre-demolition inspection is completed and the full demolition permit is issued, demolition can begin pursuant to the owner's existing demolition contract." Megan Strickland, Spokesperson for KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas

