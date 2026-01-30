Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Demonstrators hold anti-ICE protest in front of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's office in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People lined 9th Street outside of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's office in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon, in protest of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

47213864-Pic from La'Nita, protest outside Sen Hawley office 4.jpeg

The protest started at 12:30 p.m. Friday and was expected to last until 2 p.m.

Protesters were also outside the offices of U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Sam Graves in KCMO earlier Friday.

In addition to Friday's protests, a plethora of Kansas City-area businesses closed all day Friday or closed early in solidarity with the General Strike to protest ICE. KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva provided a full breakdown here.

