Demonstrators hold anti-ICE protest in front of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's office in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People lined 9th Street outside of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's office in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon, in protest of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

KSHB 41

The protest started at 12:30 p.m. Friday and was expected to last until 2 p.m.

Protesters were also outside the offices of U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Sam Graves in KCMO earlier Friday.

In addition to Friday's protests, a plethora of Kansas City-area businesses closed all day Friday or closed early in solidarity with the General Strike to protest ICE. KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva provided a full breakdown here.

