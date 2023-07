UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Deputies confirm one person died as a result of the crash.

EARLIER | Clay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a small plane crash Thursday.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies were notified of the crash just before 10 a.m. in a cornfield near NE 150th Street and Cordell Street east of Kearney.

The spokesperson did not immediately have information about how many people were on board or any injury information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.