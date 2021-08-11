Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputy director named new leader of Missouri DNR

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Mystery man in Missouri State Capitol mural identified
Posted at 3:54 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 16:54:56-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is moving up to the lead role with the state agency.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that Dru Buntin is the new director. He has served as acting director since Carol Comer's death from cancer in June.

Buntin is a Moberly native who has served as deputy director for more than four years. He has been with the DNR for 15 years.

"We are confident in Drew's ability and know he will be a great leader," Parson said at a news conference.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources