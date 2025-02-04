Despite no election fraud evidence in Johnson County, investigation cost $88K, 880 hours of labor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite no found evidence that election fraud was committed in Johnson County during the 2020 election, a three-year long investigation cost $88,000.

Newly-elected Johnson County Sheriff Byron Roberson provided an update on the investigation conducted by former Sheriff Calvin Hayden.

In the update, Roberson confirmed there were no cases of fraud in the 2020 election or in any election since, according to a press release.

Roberson reviewed the investigation after being elected as sheriff in November 2024.

"We recognize the importance of rebuilding public trust and remain committed to serving our community with integrity," Roberson said in a press release. "As a professional organization, we will continue to learn, grow, and strengthen our relationship with the citizens of Johnson County. While the investigation has concluded, our dedication to ensuring safety, fairness, and respect for every individual remains our highest priority."

Roberson said his investigation found Hayden received more than 100 election fraud complaints from three complainants.

The allegations ranged from voting machines switching votes to reports of poll workers allowing people to vote twice.

In 2022, under Hayden's helm, the sheriff's office allocated $50,000 from its budget for software to aid in the election fraud probe.

In addition, Hayden's then-office submitted one case of obstructing of voting privilege to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe's office.

Howe declined to press charges.

Roberson estimates 880 hours and $88,000 were spent on the investigation.

The case was officially closed on Jan. 30, 2025.

