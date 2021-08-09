Developer chosen, funding secured for Satchel Paige home preservation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community members and local officials gathered at the home of Leroy Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, Monday morning for a major announcement.

However, the announcement turned out to be a surprise to even those who planned the event.

The group gathered to formally announce the selection of Pitch Perfect KC as the developer to restore the home of the Negro Leagues legend to its previous glory.

Everyone present was surprised when State Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, who represents the neighborhood as part of her district, announced $500,000 in state funding secured for the project.

She cited the importance of bringing visitors to Kansas City and making sure the importance of Satchel Paige's history and the history of the Negro Leagues is known, and that it's known it all started in the city.

The restoration of the Paige home has been many years in the works and largely started as a neighborhood movement.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said he has watched the push for the project since his time as the council member that represented the neighborhood.

"Kansas Citians care about all of our history," he said.

The current city council representative for the area, Melissa Robinson, emphasized the importance of preserving the city's history.

"Understand preservation doesn't happen by happenstance," she said.

The children of Satchel Paige will be heavily involved in the restoration of the home and the creation of exhibits.

Daughter Pam O'Neil was at the announcement Monday.

"This is a great day for our family and our neighborhood," she said. "What is important is a neighborhood coming together, fostering goodwill toward all of us who live there."

Pitch Perfect KC said groundbreaking will take place next construction season, and the project will be competed debt-free.