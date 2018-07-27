Developer shares plans for historic 1911 KC Star building

Highline Partners is on the development team. Highline Principal Brett Posten said there will be office space, a food hall, a specialty market in the building, along with some other things up their sleeves they haven’t announced yet.
Posten said they’ve uncovered a valuable piece of history.
“We feel like it's a tremendous honor and a responsibility because it's a gem architecturally and for all the story and history of KC and we couldn't be more proud and also feel the responsibility,” Posten said.
Developers said they see 18th and Grand as a really important gateway, all the way to 18th and Vine.
“In many ways, we want to see this building connect the west and east side along the 18th Street corridor and we're really excited about that,” Posten said.
Posten said they’ve been finding unique pieces of history throughout the building, including original drawings by the first architect on large pieces of linen rather than paper.
The goal is to have tenants in this building by 2020, with the market opening by spring or summer of 2020.