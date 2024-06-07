Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Developers eye ‘pádel ball’ facility in downtown Overland Park

Italy OLY Padel's Pitch
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Alejandra Alonso De Villa, right, and Andrea Ustero Prieto both of Spain, return the ball to compatriots Paula Josemaria and Ariana Sanchez during their match at the Italy Major Premier Padel tournament in Rome, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A successful debut at the European Games with matches played before enthusiastic crowds in Krakow's central square last month. Record prize money of nearly $1 million at this week's tournament in Rome. Padel, the fastest growing racket sport in the world among amateurs, is also making big strides at the professional level. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Italy OLY Padel's Pitch
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 07, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park may soon join the list of cities across the country with a facility dedicated to “pádel ball,” an increasingly popular sport similar to pickle ball.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission is set to review a proposal that would include four indoor and two outdoor pádel ball courts on the northeast corner of the intersection of W. 77th Street and Floyd.

Padel ball Overland Park rendering.png

A pádel court is in an enclosed space, with walls made of glass, which players can use to return shots, giving an added dimension of play compared to tennis and pickle ball. The sport is played with two players on each side.

Another key difference between pádel ball and pickle ball is the type of ball used. In pádel, the ball is more the feel of a tennis ball. That’s a key difference from the perforated plastic ball in pickle ball, which has come under criticism in residential neighborhoods for its loud click sound.

Nonetheless, developers behind the downtown Overland Park plan completed a sound study, which concluded that the facility wouldn’t generate any sound in excess of sound that already exists in the neighborhood from traffic.

Planning commissioners are set to review the proposal at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at Overland Park City Hall. City staff have recommended approval for the project.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone